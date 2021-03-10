Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

