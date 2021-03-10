Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Franchise Group worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.