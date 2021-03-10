Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Ituran Location and Control worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

ITRN stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $483.48 million, a P/E ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRN. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

