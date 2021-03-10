Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

