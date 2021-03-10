Sei Investments Co. Has $1.43 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $1,135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $739.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

