Sei Investments Co. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

