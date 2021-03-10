Sei Investments Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Primoris Services worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,178,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Primoris Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Primoris Services by 312.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 926.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.