Sei Investments Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Dril-Quip worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays cut Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE DRQ opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -122.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

