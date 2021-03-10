Sei Investments Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 270,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

