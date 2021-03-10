Sei Investments Co. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at $69,297,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,103.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,423 shares of company stock worth $38,467,098. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

