Sei Investments Co. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PJT Partners by 268.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

PJT Partners stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.