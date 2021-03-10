Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.42 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,474 shares of company stock worth $2,277,663 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

