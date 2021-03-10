Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.61 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $18,890,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $4,031,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -66.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

