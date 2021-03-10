Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRHC opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

