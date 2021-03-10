Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.97 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

