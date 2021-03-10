Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

