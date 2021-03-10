Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Seabridge Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

