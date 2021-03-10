Sei Investments Co. Purchases 29,071 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

