Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,469 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

