Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $10,963,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 348,638 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

