Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

