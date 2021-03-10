Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

