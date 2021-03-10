Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

