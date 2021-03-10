Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

