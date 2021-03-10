Sei Investments Co. Sells 109,269 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $798,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

