Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

ZION opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

