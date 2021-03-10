Sei Investments Co. Sells 172 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Graham worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $591.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $634.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $585.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,503 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

