Sei Investments Co. Sells 250,463 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250,463 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Cardtronics worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CATM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,646. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.