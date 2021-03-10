Sei Investments Co. Sells 50,829 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,517,000 after purchasing an additional 590,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,992,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 736,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,498,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.