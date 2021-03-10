Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,855 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TBK opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

