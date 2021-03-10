Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $251.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

