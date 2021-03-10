Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Telos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $9,532,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $12,275,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of TLS opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

