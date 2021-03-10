SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 28.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,994 shares of company stock worth $6,182,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

