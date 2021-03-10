Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Purchases $14,689.35 in Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $14,689.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 3,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
