Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Purchases $14,689.35 in Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $14,689.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 3,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.