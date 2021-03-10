Selfkey Market Cap Reaches $35.28 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $35.28 million and $12.71 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.