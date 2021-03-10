Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,189. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

