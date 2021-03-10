SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Up 7.7%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 979,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 940,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get SenesTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.