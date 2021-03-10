Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Up to $116.50

Senior plc (LON:SNR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52), but opened at GBX 121 ($1.58). Senior shares last traded at GBX 117.30 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,885,621 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Senior from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £487.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.25.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

