Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 11th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

AIHS stock remained flat at $$1.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,797. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

