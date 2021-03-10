Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 177.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 435.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE SXT opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $80.03.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.