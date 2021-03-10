Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.46

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 4235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

