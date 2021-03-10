Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS):

3/8/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Sensus Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

3/1/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Sensus Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

