Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS):
- 3/8/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Sensus Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “
- 3/1/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Sensus Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/26/2021 – Sensus Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SRTS stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
