Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Cap of $46.86 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.86 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

