Sentivate Trading Up 4.7% This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $28.87 million and $456,046.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

