Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.03

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.03 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 567,661 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £43.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

