Serum (SRM) Hits Market Cap of $304.74 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00010837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $304.74 million and $159.85 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

