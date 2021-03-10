Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Service Co. International by 73.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.