ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

