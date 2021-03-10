ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 5.4% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $493.56 and last traded at $488.95. 2,444,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,556,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $27,129,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $4,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 257,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

