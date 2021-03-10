Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.24

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.24 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 2107106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

